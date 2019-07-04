Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani to be replaced by this actress?

television

The makers of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have apparently decided to replace Disha Vakani

Disha Vaknani became a household name with her character Daya ben from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress left the audience in awe with her brilliant acting chops, gaining a massive fan following. However, the actress took off maternity leave in September 2017, and ever since then, Disha hasn't returned. While the show is still fetching great TRPs, the return and the replacement of Disha Vakani still remains the big question.

Now, according to the Spotboye.com, the makers seem to have decided to replace her with Vibuti Sharma, who is known for shows like Bade Acche Lagtey Hain and Humne Li Hai Shapat. The report has even quoted a source as saying that Vibuti did a mock look test.

However, the report has further clarified that Vibuti has not been signed for the role yet. The makers are yet to officially announce any development.

Earlier, the makers had tried their best to bring back Disha Vakani, even going so far as to issue an ultimatum of 30 days to the actress in March. Clarifying the issue, producer Asit Modi had said, "Yes, we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. Daya's character is one of the important roles, and we can't let her be away from the show for such a long time. Daya is loved by people and the audience want to see her."

"Disha has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can't keep waiting if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon".

A few weeks ago, the production house had confirmed that Disha Vakani will not return to the show since Disha and the makers could not come to an agreement. According to various reports, she had asked for a humungous amount to make a comeback, however, the production house had not agreed to the demands put forward by the actress.

On the personal front, Disha tied the knot with chartered accountant Mayur Padia in Mumbai in 2016. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began its journey in 2008 is one of India's longest-running sitcoms. It airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV.

