Confirmed! Disha Vakani won't return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been waiting for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to the show. Seems like the audience will never get to see Disha back in the show

One of the longest-running television sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been in the news for its positive content and its unique characters. Disha Vakani (Dayaben), who played the lead in this show with Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) went on maternity leave a year ago and ever since she has left her fans waiting to see her reprise 'Dayaben' character.

However, there were reports in between that Disha Vakani is in no mood to return to the show. Later, it was mentioned that she has asked for a humungous amount to make a comeback. Now, according to a report in tellychakkar, Disha Vakani will not return to the show. It further states that Disha and the makers at Neela Telefilms could not come to an agreement. The production house has not agreed to the demands put forward by the actress. And, the makers of the show decided to go on a hunt for another actress.

According to the latest buzz, Tarak Mehta team has approached TV actress Ami Trivedi to replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben. Ami Trivedi is famous for her comic role in the sitcoms Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Chidiya Ghar and Papad Pol.

However, the actress has denied being approached. Speaking about the same to Times of India, Ami Trivedi said, "No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out".

She added, "It is a huge responsibility and would be difficult for any artist to fill into the big boots of Disha Vakani. I am sure any actor who replaces her would have to face bricks and stones at the beginning because Disha has been associated with Taarak Mehta... for 10 long years and the audience love her. I can't comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk (sic)."

