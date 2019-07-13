Palghar Crime: One held in Talasari businessman's murder

crime

The murder was allegedly committed over a land deal and brokerage amount that the deceased owed to the accused; accomplice absconding

The accused was caught by Palghar local crime branch from Gujarat's Umargaon. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Palghar local crime branch claimed to have solved the murder case of 45-year-old businessman Lalit Bakhariya allegedly found murdered inside a car in Talasari area last week. The police have caught one accused (mastermind) from Gujarat's Umargaon who had allegedly killed Bakhariya over a land dispute.

Mayur Bhandari, 45, confessed to having committed the crime with the help of another accomplice by strangulating Bakhariya with a shoelace before fleeing the spot.

Bhandari, like Bakhariya, worked as a land broker in the Talasari area for many years. "Bhandari had sealed several land deals for Bakhariya, who allegedly owed him R35 lakh of brokerage. Despite many reminders, Bakhariya had allegedly failed to pay the amount to Bhandari leading to the murder," said a police officer of the local crime branch.



Lalit Bakhariya was a businessman dealing in real estate in Talasari

Three teams were formed to investigate the case under senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti with one team led by PSI Hitendra Vichare taking help of technology to trace the accused. His accomplice is still absconding.

The incident

Bakhariya was a Bhayander-based real estate businessman who was found dead inside a Swift Dezire car in Talasari taluka of Palghar district along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Tuesday evening.

The Talasari police recovered his body from the car after a passer-by spotted it and alerted the police. The post-mortem analysis revealed the cause of death to be strangulation.

"Bakhariya's wife had last spoken to him on Monday evening when he told her that he was in Talasari for work and would return home soon," said a police official from Talasari police station.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) against the accused at the Talasari police station.

