Palghar mob lynching: Two cops made to retire, one dismissed

Three police officers have been removed from service in connection with the Palghar mob-lynching incident that happened in April this year. The trio has been identified as assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale, who was in-charge of Kasa police station, sub- inspector Ravi Salunkhe and constable Naresh Dhodi.

Two seers – Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshgiri and Sushilgiri Maharaj – and their driver Nilesh Telgade were lynched by a mob of about 450 people. They were travelling to Surat by car to attend the funeral of another seer. The incident happened after rumours regarding child lifters being active in the area were spread through social media. This led to the mob attacking and killing them.

Speaking to mid-day, PSI Sachin Navadkar, who is also the PRO of Palghar district, said, "The order has been issued by Niket Kaushik, inspector general of Konkan Range. In the order, PSI Salunkhe and constable Dhodi have been given compulsory retirement while Kale has been dismissed with immediate effect."

Earlier in April-May, PSI Sudhir Katare and constable Santosh Mukhne were suspended and around 35 cops of Kasa police station were transferred.

Probe till now

Till now the Kasa police have arrested 154 people. On April 16, the cops arrested 11 juveniles, of whom nine were released on bail by Bhiwandi Juvenile Justice Board, after the state CID failed to file the final report. In August around 10 accused were released on personal surety bond of R30,000 each. The CID was unable to collect evidence against the minors in the lynching and subsequent mob violence.

The CID has filed cases based on charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing government servant on duty and others under the IPC, Disaster Management Act, 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Maharashtra Police Act, Maharashtra Damage to Public Property (Amendment) Act, 1984 and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013.

