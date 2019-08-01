Pallavi Sharda boards Warner Bros' Tom and Jerry film

hollywood

Pallavi Sharda has boarded the cast of live-action/animated hybrid film adaptation of classic cartoon series Tom and Jerry

Pallavi Sharda poses in an Indian attire/picture courtesy: Pallavi Sharda's Instagram account

Pallavi Sharda, who was born in Perth, Australia, has featured in many Bollywood films, most notably opposite Ranbir Kapoor in "Besharam" and Ayushmann Khurrana in Hawaizaada. She joins the film's cast alongside the likes of Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney and Jordan Bolger.

Actors Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena and Colin Jost are playing the leads in the film, which will be directed by Tim Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will see the animated versions of Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse. They will remain silent, just as they did in the original cartoon.

Also Read: Glad I didn't get caught up in archetype of Bollywood heroine: Pallavi Sharda

Moretz will portray Kayla, a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence. She hires Tom, a struggling alley cat, to get rid of Jerry but the pair soon work together to get rid of Kayla's evil boss, Terrance, to be played by Pena.

Chris DeFaria will serve as a producer with Story and Adam Goodman as executive producers. The film has a release date of April 16, 2021.

Also Read: Pallavi Sharda makes heads turn in this ensemble at Cannes series

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates