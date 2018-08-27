Paltan: JP Dutta, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam celebrate India's first war trilogy

bollywood

The makers of Paltan organised a special musical night to celebrate India's first war trilogy

Team Paltan at the musical night

After Border and LOC Kargil, filmmaker JP Dutta completes his hattrick of war films with Paltan. To celebrate the completion of India's first war trilogy, the makers of Paltan organised a special musical night in presence of various prominent personalities.

Present at the event were JP Dutta with his family, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, Roop Kumar Rathod along with family, Arjun Rampal with his mom. Other than them, actor Gurmeet Choudhary along with wife Debina, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonu Sood, Siddhant Kapoor with Father Shakti Kapoor and mom were also present at the musical night. Luv Sinha with father Shatrughan Sinha, Deepika Kakar, Sonal Chauhan, and Kim Sharma also attended the event.

The event started off with everyone taking a trip down the memory lane sharing their experiences of working with JP Dutta. Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik got nostalgic and spoke at length with an overwhelming speech. Not just that, Sonu Nigam raised mass hysteria with his electrifying voice as he unveiled Paltan's upcoming song Main Zinda Hoon.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967, which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases the untold story of the Indian forces facing off an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Renowned filmmaker JP Dutta returns to direction after 12 years with Paltan. The national-award winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like the border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studio and produced by JP Dutta films, 'Paltan' is directed by JP Dutta and is slated to release on September 7, 2018.

