Golden Temple to local Dhaba: Team Paltan on a promotional Spree

Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal also visited the Commissioner's office in Amritsar and met the real Paltan, the police

Sonu Sood meeting policemen

Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal Kickstart Paltan promotions By Seeking Blessings At Golden Temple They visit the Golden Temple to seek blessings before their release and also take a tour around the city.

This is their first city visit ahead of their release. Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal also visited the Commissioner's office and met the real Paltan, the police.

Sonu and Arjun then went to Jalandhar and ate Authentic Punjabi food at a Dhaba.

Zee Studios and J P Dutta Films’ upcoming war drama Paltan starring an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor amongst others, Paltan will complete India's biggest war trilogy.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Renowned filmmaker J P Dutta returns to direction after 12 years with Paltan. The national-award-winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

