Team Paltan kickstart promotions of the film by seeking blessings at Golden Temple

Paltan poster

Ahead of the release, Paltan stars Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal are all set to kickstart the film's promotions by visiting Punjab in the wee hours of Friday morning

During their city visit, actor Sonu Sood will be seeking blessings at the famous Golden Temple and also take a tour around the city.

Besides this, the actors will also be visiting Jalandhar and gorging on authentic Punjabi delicacies at local dhabas.

Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood will be seen essaying the role of army soldiers who fought the Indo-China war of 1967.

As seen in the trailer, Paltan will see the actors in intriguing combat sequences in the Indian army uniform to protect the Nathu La Pass from Chinese invasion

After Border and LOC Kargil, JP Dutta's Paltan features combat stories of Indian and Pakistan forces but this time the war trilogy will showcase an untold story of combat between the Indian and Chinese forces.

The national-award-winning director, JP Dutta had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others. The third film of the war trilogy will see an ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Abdul Qadir Amin, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Monica Gill, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, and Dipika Kakar.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

