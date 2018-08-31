Paltan's new song Main Zinda Hoon will give you goosebumps

music

The latest song 'Main Zinda Hoon' from J P Dutta's Paltan is sure to evoke the patriot in every individual

The new track which is sung by Sonu Nigam makes us feel what all feelings does a soldier goes through while he is on duty.

The same sentiment is been written in a line in the video says, "A Soldier dies not when he is shot, but when he is forgotten'.

The makers released teh audio of the song at an event in Mumbai over the weekend.

Present at the event were JP Dutta with his family, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, Roop Kumar Rathod along with family, Arjun Rampal with his mom. Other than them, actor Gurmeet Choudhary along with wife Debina, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonu Sood, Siddhant Kapoor with Father Shakti Kapoor and mom were also present at the musical night. Luv Sinha with father Shatrughan Sinha, Deepika Kakar, Sonal Chauhan, and Kim Sharma also attended the event.

Watch the song here:

Paltan focuses on the hard-hitting truth of India's relations with China and the struggle Indian soldiers went through to get Sikkim back. Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border.

After treating the audience with India's most loved war dramas Border (1997) and LOC Kargil (2003), director J P Dutta will now be presenting his upcoming Paltan, completing India's biggest war trilogy.

Zee Studios and J P Dutta Films' upcoming war drama Paltan starring an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor amongst others, Paltan will complete India's biggest war trilogy.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Renowned filmmaker J P Dutta returns to direction after 12 years with Paltan. The national-award-winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

