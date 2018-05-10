Pancham to leave Chandni Chowk for good in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain

Will Pancham stay back for Elaichi? Will he make it big in life with the prize money? Will Murari ever apologize to Pancham?



Nikhil Khurana as Jijaji in the show, JIjaji Chhat Par Hain

Sony SAB's Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has been offering many fascinating twists and turns, the viewers recently witnessed Murari (Anup Upadhyay) planning to shift to Dubai where Elaichi (Hiba Nawab) along with Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) and Daroga (Naveen Bawa) form a trap to make Murari cancel his plan to shift.

Pancham is very disturbed with Murari as he does not trust him when it comes to money. To add to Murari's mistrust and disrespect, he also humiliates him often in front of customers about his skills and economic stature. Pancham expresses his discomfort and unhappiness of working with Murari to Elaichi and even tells her about how he wishes to leave this job. Meanwhile, Chhatanki (Feroz) opens a lottery business, to cheer her Jijaji, Elaichi buys a lottery ticket for him and he ends up winning it too. After winning the lottery, Pancham's attitude changes and he leaves his job at Murari's lehenga shop and along with Pintu (Harveer Singh) heads to Mumbai to encash the lottery money.

While all celebrations and excitement is high on the chhat (terrace), Murari is full of vengeance for Pancham, and Elaichi is extremely depressed that her Jijaji will leave her and go.

Will Pancham stay back for Elaichi? Will he make it big in life with the prize money? Will Murari ever apologize to Pancham?

Commenting on this track Nikhil Khurana a.k.a. Pancham expressed, "Pancham has won the lottery and is really excited to explore new avenues and opportunities. It will be interesting to watch what Elaichi will do to stop him from leaving."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates