Panga: Kangana Ranaut's sports drama continues to win hearts at the box office, makes profits
Kangana Ranaut's sports drama, Panga, is continuously winning hearts at the box-office and staying strong on weekdays.
Kangana Ranaut's Panga may have started on a slow note but grew over the weekend owing to the glowing word of mouth. And despite weekdays, the film continues to win hearts what with staying steady at the ticket windows.
Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared how much money the film has made so far. He wrote that the film didn't face any drop on Day 5 and needs to make headway in Weekend 2 since competition will be limited.
Check out the collections right here:
#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 18.21 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020
Given the sports drama was made on a controlled budget, the film is making profits for the makers, here's the break-even:
Economics -
Cost of Production (COP) - Rs 25 crore
P&A (Print and Advertisement) - Rs 12 crore
Total cost - Rs 37 crore
Revenue earned so far -
Satellite and digital - Rs 24.4 crore
Music - Rs 3 crore
Total earnings - Rs 27.7 crore
Box office collection till Tuesday -
India - Rs 18.21 crore
Overseas - Rs 4.3 crore
Panga is being hailed by the media and audience for its beautiful story and acting. The film received an almost unanimous verdict from critics for being a progressive film that portrays the mother in a new light with tremendous empathy laced with humour. The film is finding appreciation, especially among the women audience.
