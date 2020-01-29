Panga: Kangana Ranaut's sports drama continues to win hearts at the box office, makes profits

Kangana Ranaut's Panga may have started on a slow note but grew over the weekend owing to the glowing word of mouth. And despite weekdays, the film continues to win hearts what with staying steady at the ticket windows.

Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared how much money the film has made so far. He wrote that the film didn't face any drop on Day 5 and needs to make headway in Weekend 2 since competition will be limited.

Check out the collections right here:

#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 18.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

Given the sports drama was made on a controlled budget, the film is making profits for the makers, here's the break-even:

Economics -

Cost of Production (COP) - Rs 25 crore

P&A (Print and Advertisement) - Rs 12 crore

Total cost - Rs 37 crore

Revenue earned so far -

Satellite and digital - Rs 24.4 crore

Music - Rs 3 crore

Total earnings - Rs 27.7 crore

Box office collection till Tuesday -

India - Rs 18.21 crore

Overseas - Rs 4.3 crore

Panga is being hailed by the media and audience for its beautiful story and acting. The film received an almost unanimous verdict from critics for being a progressive film that portrays the mother in a new light with tremendous empathy laced with humour. The film is finding appreciation, especially among the women audience.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates