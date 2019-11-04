Panipat: Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor's first looks revealed

Everyone is looking forward to seeing Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt face off in the historical drama Panipat. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Panipat is directed by ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Today, the makers of the film have dropped the first look posters of Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai, and Arjun Kapoor as Sadashivrao Bhau.

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to share his first look from the film. He wrote, "Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death strikes where his shadow falls. Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #PanipatLook"

Dutt also took the opportunity to inform fans that the Panipat trailer will be dropping tomorrow, November 5! Wow, he sure looks amazing in the poster, doesn't he?

Kriti Sanon has also shared her first look from the period drama. Kriti will portray Parvati Bai, and she sure looks beautiful in her avatar.

Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau in the film, took to social media to share his first look from the film.

Panipat is based on the third Battle of Panipat. In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashivrao Bhau, who served as the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. Sanjay Dutt plays the founder of the Durrani empire, Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film is produced by Sunita Gowariker and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.

