Panipat posters: Arjun Kapoor introduces new characters from the period drama

The makers of Arjun Kapoor's Panipat have been keeping the audience on their toes. Adding to fans' curiosity, they released all-new character posters from the film, which Arjun Kapoor shared on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor shared the characters poster of Sakina Begum, which will be played by the ever-beautiful Zeenat Aman. Arjun Kapoor captioned the poster as, "Sakina Begum - Friends can be found in the darkest of places. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6." Check out the poster below:

Next up, Arjun Kapoor introduced the brave son of Bajirao and Mastani - Shamsher Bahadur - who was the cousin of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Essayed by Sahil Salathia, Arjun shared the character's regal look in the poster. He wrote, "Shamsher Bahadur - Brave son of Bajirao and Mastani, and the cousin of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6."

Lastly, Arjun shared the character poster of Shuja-Ud-Daula and wrote, "Shuja-Ud-Daula - The strongest ally is he who turns the tide. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6."

Arjun Kapoor has undergone a drastic physical transformation in order to fit the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the brave Maratha warrior. Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite him, playing the role of a queen named Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt will be the antagonist playing the role of the fierce warrior Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The historical drama based on the third battle of Panipat is produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It is slated to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates