Pankaj Tripathi on the worst audition: There are so many, it's tough to pick just one

Pankaj Tripathi was first seen in the 2004 film Run. In 2012, with the success of Anurag Kashyap's gangster-drama Gangs Of Wasseypur, he began to accumulate accolades. And today, he not only happens to be one of the finest talents in the country, but he's also a very busy artist.

In an interview with Neha Dhupia on her chat show JioSaavn No Filter Neha 5, when asked about his worst audition, this is what Tripathi had to say, "It's hard to recall, there are so many 'worst' auditions that it's tough to pick just one. There have been instances when we have been called 'Not Fit' right at the audition gate. You cannot even call that the worst audition because it didn't happen only."

He added, "I have faced very few 'worst' things in my life. Ever since the concept of casting directors has come into the film industry, things have become better. Whenever I used to meet my senior actors on location, they used to tell me how tough it was for them. There was no TV, a little bit of Doordarshan, and films followed a set pattern - a hero, a heroine, a villain, an inspector, and a doctor, so how will new talents get a chance?"

He then went on to talk about this Shekhar Kapur film and how it benefited the actors. He said, "Bandit Queen came out and a lot of new actors came into the film industry. So Satya and Bandit Queen, I really like these two movies and these movies introduced a new generation of actors and filmmaking."

Tripathi was seen this year with Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and is now gearing up for 83, Ludo, and Mimi.

