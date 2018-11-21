Pankaj Tripathi: Struggled for 14 years to make my own identity

bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi, who is shooting in a small town of Uttar Pradesh for his next Kaagaz, says he has faced struggles in his life

Pankaj Tripathi

Kaagaz is based on the real life of a farmer named Bharat Lal also known as Lal Bihari from a small town in Bihar. He struggled for 18 years to establish his identity. It took him 18 years of legal battle to establish his identity and to acquire his land and property legally.

"After reading the first draft of the (film's) script without hesitation I agreed to step into the shoes of Bharat Lal. While reading the script I could easily relate the trauma and hardships Bharat Lal could have gone through for 18 years. Like Bharat Lal, I too struggled for 14 years to make my own identity in Bollywood," Pankaj said in a statement.

Coming from a background of farmers in Patna, Pankaj understands the importance of land for a farmer.

He added: "Before trying my hand at acting I use to cultivate my own land with my father. After passing out of the National School of Drama, I spent many years doing small time roles in Bollywood.

"It took 14 years to shape my destiny, in this whole process I never lose hope and kept on struggling till I carved out my own path in this industry. I have my own experience of long battle in Bollywood, the experience of joy, sorrows and achievements the way Bharat Lal has his own tale to tell."

Kaagaz is directed by Satish Kaushik. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever