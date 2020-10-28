Pankaja Munde lauds Pawar for busy work schedule amid COVID-19 crisis

BJP national secretary and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has lauded NCP chief Sharad Pawar for his stamina to manage hectic work schedules even during the COVID-19 crisis.

The 79-year-old Maratha strongman's party NCP is an alliance partner in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

Pawar recently toured parts of the state to assess the losses caused due to heavy rains and floods.

Munde in a tweet on Tuesday said, "Hats off, I wonder about your hectic schedule during the Corona crisis and busy schedule."

"I have been taught by my father to respect the hard working people irrespective of their political affiliations and school of thoughts," said the former minister, who is the daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde.

Last week, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who he had to resign from the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in 2016 over corruption allegations, quit the saffron party and joined the NCP.

