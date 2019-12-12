Pankaja Munde to hold a rally at Beed on Gopinath Munde's birth anniversary

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Supporters and followers have started gathering at the late Gopinath Munde's residence here on Thursday on his birth anniversary where BJP leader's daughter Pankaja Munde will hold a rally at Gopinath Gad.

This rally assumes significance because speculation is going on whether Pankaja Munde will stay in BJP or not. It is believed that she will clear this conundrum today at the rally.

BJP leaders Eknath Khadse and Prakash Mehta will also be part of this rally.

Gopinath Munde's daughter Preetam Munde said: "Today is the birth anniversary of Gopinath Munde Ji. Seeing this celebration through a political prism is unfair."

Recently, Pankaja Munde caused a flutter by removing "BJP" from her Twitter bio, triggering speculation on her next political move.

