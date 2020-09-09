Panvel birthday for Ajay Devgn's son, Yug

A 10th birthday is one of many landmarks in a child's life that parents eagerly await. But at the Devgn household, celebrations for Yug will be significantly muted this time around, owing to the pandemic. Sources tell mid-day that Ajay will mark his son's birthday on September 13 at their Panvel farmhouse in the absence of wife Kajol and daughter Nysa, given that the duo is currently in Singapore where Nysa is set to resume her education at the United World College of South East Asia.



"Ajay has been looking after Yug at home while working on a few home-productions, including Bhuj: The Pride of India. But, he wants to mark Yug's 10th birthday, and make it special. Since Kajol and Nysa are not here, he has invited his relatives, who will drive down to his sprawling farmhouse over the next few days," says the source, adding that while the celebration will be curtailed, Ajay has order Yug's favourite cake, and has a few surprises in store for him.

It was the parents' decision to keep their daughter company amid a pandemic, owing to which Kajol took off to Singapore with Nysa. The source says she is likely to spend a couple of months there before returning home. "This is the first time that Kajol won't be with Yug for his birthday. She will connect with him on video-call."

Last year, the duo had marked Yug's birthday together at their Juhu bungalow.

