Paoli Dam is 'pumped about' turning action star

Bengali actress Paoli Dam, who is waiting for the new season of the bilingual web series Kaali 2, says that the show is a homage to womanhood and she enjoyed doing all the action sequences in the show.

The trailer of the show has been released, and Paoli said, "There is a place for everyone's truth in this world, and 'Kaali 2' will show people the strength and perseverance needed to fight for their truth. The show is a homage to womanhood and is a celebration of power and femininity through the eyes of Kaali. It is a power-packed action thriller and I was quite pumped about the action sequences."

Paoli plays a mother who is admired for her strength, tenacity and perseverance, and will go against all odds for her son.

The first season of the show was shot in Bengali. The second season is created and directed by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen with an ensemble cast including Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vidya Malvade among others.

"We shot both in Hindi and Bengali, which was a great experience for my co-stars as well as me," she said. Kaali 2 is set to release on May 29 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

