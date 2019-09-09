Pappya Gaikwad: Most popular person on social media

There was a time when people were known as famous if they come in the newspaper, then the time came of TV. And now in the 21st century is websites and apps turn which decide your popularity. To become famous for the middle class was like a dream even he/she is stylish, entertainer, blogger or anything. But as we say "sabka time aata hai" in Hindi.

The Internet has changed many lives. It has given many top-class influencers worldwide. India too has many faces which are motivating young ones in every department. We recently came to know about young dashing personality Pappya Gaikwad, and we were stunned after seeing his popularity. It's like the whole Maharashtra is a fan because he has whopping 1.4 million followers. Wow, this lad is seriously famous. He has shown that the best of style is no longer found in glossy magazines. Now we have Instagram, Facebook, which has changed the rules of style, fashion, influencers.

Pappya started with photography than editing, and now he is a lifestyle blogger kind of guy. His every post gives belief to the middle-class guy that he too can be famous one day like Pappya Gaikwad.

It was not easy for Pappya to gain such popularity; he has worked hard in the profession. He was not thinking to make a name on the social media platform. He was focusing on his work. But slowly people started to join him, and now he is very popular in Maharashtra movies and all with his work.

Pappya has shown inspiration you can get inspiration from your surroundings. He is freely sharing his thoughts, pictures, videos and editing with his fans. His soberness is winning the heart of people. He has shown how to behave when you are famous.

There are many factors which are making him one of the top influencer of India on social media accounts. First, to start with, he is having a massive fan following. Pappya Gaikwad is creative with his work. He keeps quality posts and inspirational too. He remains active and answers to his fans, which is making him more popular in fans.

Pappya Gaikwad has unique style than others, which is good and making him different than other influencers in the market. His fashion sense is good; it's like every new post becomes and a new trend in the market. He is building network everywhere in the film industry, fashion work, brands and business people, which is increasing his reach to top people. One thing is sure he is going to be a top influencer in the coming years from India on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

