Kareena Kapoor Khan: Paranoid about Taimur

It's not easy to rival Kareena Kapoor Khan's stardom. But at 15 months, son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi gives her stiff competition - he is often labelled the national sensation with his pictures and memes continuously doing the rounds. While grandfather Randhir Kapoor has voiced his displeasure on the constant scrutiny Taimur is subjected to, Kareena is far from being offended by the social media obsession.



"Saif [Ali Khan, husband] and I discuss that our baby is bringing a smile to everyone's face. We see it in a positive light and move on," she reasons. Well aware of her own, and now, her son's soaring popularity, she quips, "People around are unsure whether they should address me as a superstar or the mother of the country's youngest superstar."

The actor couple has time and again stated that they want Taimur to grow up being accustomed to the paparazzi. However, Kareena's maternal streak comes to the fore when she admits that sometimes, the hoopla around her tiny tot gets too much to handle.

"Frankly, I am paranoid. So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard. I control my feelings only so that my son can grow up like a regular kid. He deserves to have that chance sans any pressure."

Her maternity break behind her, she is ready to dazzle on the big screen in June with Veere Di Wedding. While she is happy to return to work after pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor insists that every woman struggling to attain the elusive life-work balance, must make her own choices. "Let's not put hard and fast rules on anyone. There are a lot of working mothers who deserve an award. Children and careers are unrelated things. I hope my trajectory will be an inspiration to women who have children, and still want to continue working."

