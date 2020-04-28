Paras Chhabra on his baldness: Salman Khan supported me, asked me to meet a doctor

Pre-mature balding is something a lot of actors have dealt with in Bollywood, Television, and even the ordinary people. But given an actor is supposed to sell his face on the screen and is expected to look handsome and gorgeous all the time, he is often under the radar of the media and the social media. So when Bigg Boss fame Paras Chhabra began losing his hair, he wasn't sulking but accepted the truth.

Talking about it to Times of India in a recent interview, he said, "You cannot run away from reality. I spoke about my hair patches and stammering myself because there was nothing to hide. I have been doing modelling for many years now and because of the harsh lights, your hair actually get scanty. I felt that it didn't look nice especially for the kind of roles I was doing."

He added, "I was playing Duryodhan and the mukut was very heavy and due to this I started going through hair loss. And at times being an actor when you want to get a good physique and want to see faster results, you take steroids too as a result there can be scanty hair." He also spoke about how Salman Khan came out in his support and what advice he gave him at that time.

Speaking about the actor, Paras said, "Salman Khan sir supported me and he also said that he will give me a number and asked me to go and meet a doctor. On the final day of Bigg Boss, he also told me that the patch is hardly visible. Salman Khan sir has supported me in this too. He had asked me to wait and not rush. A few doctors in my family have asked me to go for hair weaving but I don't want to go under the knife right now."

This is truly inspiring how an actor is comfortable about his body and refuses to change the truth about him. Hope others take notes!

