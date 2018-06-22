Parents say no to compulsory Tamil classes at Vani Vidyalaya High School in Kalyan

Speaking to mid-day, Prakash Bhoir, ex-MLA of MNS said, "We received some complaints from parents about Tamil language classes being made compulsory at the school

Parents and MNS workers met the school trustee on Thursday

Learning Tamil language twice a week for an hour is not something the parents of Shri Vani Vidyalaya High School students approve of. They along with MNS workers staged a protest at the campus against the new rule, making it very clear that such a subject cannot be made compulsory for students. However, after the protestors met the school trustee, he said that the subject was optional and no child would be forced to take it up.

According to the parents, after the school opened post summer vacation, the authorities issued a timetable mentioning two Tamil language classes every week. A parent Vidya Bhire said, "We are not against learning any language, but it shouldn't be made compulsory. It should be optional. It was not there till last year. How was it suddenly introduced?"

Speaking to mid-day, Prakash Bhoir, ex-MLA of MNS said, "We received some complaints from parents about Tamil language classes being made compulsory at the school. We staged a protest on Thursday and met the parents, who are against the rule. The trustee assured us that the language would not be made compulsory." When contacted, Sudhakar Iyer, trustee, said, "There is some misunderstanding. We haven't made Tamil compulsory."

2

No. of Tamil classes per week the school has introduced

