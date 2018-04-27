'Parents should take kids only to places with safety measures'

Parents of 6-year-old who died in a riding accident at Cooperage ground lament on the lack of safety measures



Horse-riding was banned at Cooperage Garden after the six-year-old's death. File pic

"If safety measures had been in place for horse riders, our daughter would have been with us today," said Mahendra and Manju Mistry, who lost their daughter five months ago in a riding accident at Cooperage Garden, Churchgate.

The Girgaum residents lost their daughter, Janvi, 6, after the horse she was riding tripped on a pothole. Although she was rushed to Bombay Hospital immediately, the child succumbed to her injuries. The police arrested the horse handler, and BMC subsequently banned horse riding there - measures that could have saved their daughter, said the Mistrys.

"It has been very difficult to move on. Our wounds haven't healed yet. It was very traumatic and could have been averted," said Mahendra. "Safety measures, such as helmets for the riders, and regular maintenance of the tracks, is mandatory. Parents should ensure that their kids are safe while riding horses, and should only take them to safe places," he added. Despite repeated attempts to contact the concerned civic officials, they remained unavailable for comment.

