Paresh Rawal's not ready for the last laugh

"We don't want to unnecessarily encash on the success of the first unless there's enough [meat] for another film," Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal's act in the third instalment of Hera Pheri is awaited. But while both director Indra Kumar and actor Akshay Kumar have referred to working on the film, Rawal had stated to mid-day, "I'll do it if the script is good.

So far there's been no talk [around it]." Meanwhile, even though his stage show Kishan Vs Kanhaiya - on which his film OMG! Oh My God was based - has recently been rebooted, the actor says the likelihood of the second edition of the film being made will depend on the script. "We don't want to unnecessarily encash on the success of the first unless there's enough [meat] for another film."

Akshay Kumar will soon start shooting for the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise. The actor is looking forward to reprising his character of Raju in the comic caper, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The first part released in 2000 and part two in 2006.

He may have done a spate of patriotic and issue-based films recently but don't slot Akshay Kumar into a category just yet. The actor says he is changing his gear by doing comedy and potboilers next. "I hate getting tagged. I don't like people telling me that 'He does good action or he keeps doing patriotic stuff'. I feel suffocated when they try to put me in a corner, I feel like running away from it. I hate it. That's why I'm doing films like 'Housefull 4', 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Kesari', 'Good News' and a horror-comedy," he said in a group interview.

