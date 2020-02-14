Parikrama band member Sonam Sherpa passes away; Farhan Akhtar pens emotional note

Lead guitarist of acclaimed band Parikrama, Sonam Sherpa, died on Friday in Kurseong, West Bengal. He was 48. Sherpa had performed with actor Farhan Akhtar on his 4-city tour after the release of his musical drama Rock On in 2008.

According to a report in India Today, the musician, who was in Kurseong to record music for an upcoming movie, suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Subir Malik, another band member was quoted in the report as saying, "I heard the news a few minutes ago. I am myself in a state of shock and on my way to the deceased's home in New Delhi to meet his family. Sonam was in Kurseong to record the music for an upcoming movie. I am told he suffered a massive cardiac arrest there. It is not yet clear at this stage where the last rites will be performed."

Parikrama took to their Twitter handle to mourn the death of their band member.

With a very heavy heart, we regret to inform the sudden demise of our backbone, Mr. SONAM Sherpa . It's very very tough to lose a band mate, a brother and a mentor .



Thank you all for all your messages and tributes… https://t.co/vkxRz2r8cA — p a r i k r a m a (@parikrama) February 14, 2020

His death was condoled by several celebrities. Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt tribute. Sharing a picture with Sherpa, Farhan wrote, "In 2008, post Rock On!!, I was part of a 4 city tour with the amazing #Parikrama and I can never forget or adequately say how thankful I am for the love and warmth that #SonamSherpa extended to this first-timer on stage.. he was a gifted guitarist, a supremely cool guy, and a true rock star. RIP brother. Deepest condolences to his family. On stage and off it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) onFeb 14, 2020 at 3:46am PST

Musician Ehsaan Noorani also took to his Instagram handle to mourn Sherpa's death. Sharing a picture of Sherpa performing at a concert, Ehsaan wrote, "Forever remembered as the eternal rocker and a hell of a nice guy RIP my brother Sonam Sherpa I cant believe that you are gone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ehsaan Noorani (@ehsaan) onFeb 14, 2020 at 2:32am PST

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates