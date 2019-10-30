MENU

Parinda clocks 30 years; celebrations begin today!

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 21:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Parinda was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra starring the iconic jodi Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Nana Patekar, and Anupam Kher

30 years of Parinda
30 years of Parinda

The iconic film Parinda starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead has completed 30 years. This celebrated film, written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, released on November 3, 1989, and had become Bollywood's genre-defining gangster film. On this special occasion, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films is commemorating the movie.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to their social media handle and shared a post. Sharing the same VVC Films wrote, "#Parinda, from writer-director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was Bollywood's genre-defining gangster film. It portrayed the underworld, as it was. The film will celebrate 30 years of release on 3 November 2019. We are launching celebrations for #30YearsOfParinda starting today. Stay tuned!"

VVC Films has also asked fans to stay tuned for more content based on one of the most classic films in Hindi cinema. 

Parinda was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra starring the iconic jodi Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Nana Patekar, and Anupam Kher.

