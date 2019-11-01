30 years of Parinda Vidhu Vinod Chopra opens up about Nana Patekar's National Award-winning portrayal
Reminiscing about the shooting days, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared one of the iconic scenes from the film where Nana Patekar caught fire.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating 30 years of Parinda by sharing videos and clips from his iconic film Parinda, ahead of the film completing 30 years on November 3rd. The director shares a glimpse of Nana Patekar who won a National Award for his role of fiery Anna in Parinda.
Reminiscing about the shooting days, the filmmaker shared one of the iconic scenes from the film where Nana Patekar caught fire.
Taking to social media, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared:
Nana Patekar's #NationalAward winning portrayal of the fiery Anna in #Parinda remains etched in the minds of cinema-goers, long after watching the film. Watch #VidhuVinodChopra share how the climax was shot.— Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) October 31, 2019
#30YearsOfParinda @Nanagpatekar @bindasbhidu @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/iUrE9AKn5n
Showing one the important scenes from the film of Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar dealing with fire, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shares, "The fire was real in the scene as those days there was no digital fire. For that scene, Nana Patekar had refused to wear the fire suit as the actor felt that his acting would be ruined. So I said I won't shoot if you won't wear the suit. After that he wore the suit so I said wear your pyjama as well" recalls Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
After that Vidhu Vinod Chopra left thinking that Nana Patekar would wear the suit but in real he did not wear. The fire was real with rubber solution and showing the scene he also said this is when the actor got burned.
Celebrating 30 years of the gangster tale of betrayal, love & drama that redefined Bollywood trends. As #Parinda completes 30 years on 3 Nov, stay tuned to know why it still remains an unforgettable story. @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu @MadhuriDixit #30YearsOfParinda pic.twitter.com/W11WsvcHXk— Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) October 30, 2019
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next project is Shikara and slated to release in 2019.
Nana Patekar was born in Murud-Janjira, Raigad, to a Marathi-speaking family as Vishwanath Patekar
Nana Patekar bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Parinda' (1989)
Jackie Shroff, Bal Thackeray and Nana Patekar at the launch of the film 'Agnisakshi'
Nana Patekar and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan at an event. Both shared the screen in the 1999 film 'Kohram'
Nana Patekar with Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev
Nana Patekar wed Neelakanthi Patekar but their marriage ended in a divorce. They have a son Malhar Patekar
Nana Patekar is the proud recipient of the Padma Shri award, India's fourth highest civilian honour, for his dedication in the field of Films and Arts
Nana Patekar with Dharmendra and Jackie Shroff at the Mahurat of 'Agnisakshi'
Nana Patekar seated among spectators during a cricket match. Behind him are former cricketer Sandeep Patil and Laxmikant Berde
Nana Patekar won the Filmfare Best Villain Award for his role in 'Angaar' (1992)
Nana Patekar pictured in a pensive mood
Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar at the screening of the film 'Kohram' directed by Mehul Kumar
Nana Patekar and Deepti Naval in a still from a film
Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff. Also pictured to the right, Avatar Gill
Nana Patekar and Siddharth Kak in the popular 90's show 'Surabhi'
Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala on the sets of a film
Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit in a still from 'Wajood'
Nana Patekar pictured during Ganapati celebrations at his residence
Nana Patekar debuted with the 1978 Bollywood film 'Gaman' which also starred Farooq Shaikh and Smita Patil
Nana Patekar and Naseeruddin Shah
Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan greet each other at an event
Nana Patekar won the Filmfare Marathi Award for his performance in 'Natsamrat' in 2017
Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in conversation
Nana Patekar won his second Filmfare Best Villain Award for his role in Apaharan (2005). He next stars in Ajay Devgn's debut Marathi production venture 'Aapla Manus'
Nana Patekar with Tabu at an event
A candid image of Nana Patekar playing football
