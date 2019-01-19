Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar to reunite with Vidya Balan after 14 years

bollywood

Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar rumoured to be in talks with Vidya Balan for a film on 19th-century courtesan-turned-actor Noti Binodini

Vidya Balan and Noti Binodini

Almost 14 years since he launched Vidya Balan in Bollywood with Parineeta (2005), filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar may reunite with his protégé. It has been heard that Sarkar is planning to bring the story of Binodini Dasi to the big screen.

Better known as Noti Binodini, she was a 19th-century courtesan who was selected by famed artiste Girish Chandra Ghosh to act in a play. She went on to rule the theatre scene in Kolkata for over a decade.



Pradeep Sarkar

A trade source says, "Pradeepda has approached Vidya Balan for the titular role. The role requires a powerhouse performer, so she is a natural choice. The movie will be an adaptation of the chapters from Noti Binodini's autobiography, Amar Katha, in which she recounts how she was loved, betrayed and exploited by the men in her life."

When mid-day reached out to producer Vasant Thakkar, he said, "I have the rights of the book and am producing the film. The director is yet to be finalised." However, Sarkar confirmed that he is in talks to make the movie, but added, "I haven't reached out to any actress as yet."

