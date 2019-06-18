Parineeti Chopra after she sweats it out for Saina Nehwal biopic

bollywood

In the Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra also revealed that the shooting of the film will commence in October this year.

Parineeti Chopra after her prep to play ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the biopic. Picture courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to learn badminton for her upcoming film where she will be essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. The 30-year-old actor posted pictures on Instagram where she is seen practising rigorously to get into the character and learn the art of playing the game. While in another, she is sleeping on the badminton court after a practice session.

In the post, the actor also revealed that the shooting of the film will commence in October this year. Stunned by how Saina manages to keep up the energy level while practicing, an exhausted Parineeti wrote, "Before ........ and After! Sania Nehwal HOW DO YOU DO THIS! Saina Nehwal Biopic Training Shoots Starts In October. [sic]"

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was to play the lead role in the biopic and had even started shooting for it, but she quit the project due to scheduling conflicts post her diagnoses with dengue. The film's first look featuring Shraddha was also released by the makers. The biopic is being directed by Amole Gupte and is expected to release in 2020.

Parineeti will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train.

