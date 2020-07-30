Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Shukla congratulate Indian Air Force for Rafale fighter jets touchdown

Five of the 36 medium multi-role Rafale fighter jets built by French aircraft manufacturer Dassault landed safely at the IAF airbase in Ambala on Wednesday afternoon. Significantly, the frontline IAF airbase is likely to be used in case of conflict at the northern or the western borders. Celebrating the glory of the country, Bollywood celebrities - Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Sidharth Shukla shared the victory on social media.

Such a historic moment for my hometown. Grew up hearing the Air Force jets crossing our house all my life! PROUD INDIAN AND AMBALIANðð #Ambala #AmbalaAirbase https://t.co/1mM0WGriyR — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 29, 2020

Touch down it is #RafaleInIndia congratulations @IAF_MCC on the new acquisition .... more power to us ð — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 29, 2020

The five Rafale jets joined the Indian Air Force on Wednesday and the ones to follow after this will not have the India specific changes that make them more lethal and potent.

The Defence Minister thanked the French Government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for ensuring the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons, despite severe restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that the aircraft has very good flying performance and their weapons, radar and other sensors and electronic warfare capabilities are among the best in the world. Rafale has the capacity to carry atomic warheads and defence experts believe that the technology used in manufacturing this jet is much better than the F16 jets owned by neighbouring Pakistan and the Chinese J 20 fighter jets.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news