Parineeti Chopra gets peeved at constant Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding speculations

Perhaps Parineeti Chopra needs to tell her Mimi didi to spell out the details to avoid unwanted chatter about the nuptials

Parineeti Chopra and cousin Priyanka Chopra

As the date of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's nuptials nears, there is a great deal of speculation about the ceremonies.

With PeeCee preferring a no-comment stance, for now, cousin Parineeti Chopra is getting annoyed with the constant buzz. It is being said that Priyanka's bestie Mubina Rattonsey, and not Pari, will be her bridesmaid at the Christian ceremony.

An irritated Parineeti has been taking to social media to vent her ire for misleading reports. But till PeeCee opens up about the wedding, which is said to be early next month in Rajasthan, there will be speculations galore. Perhaps Pari needs to tell Mimi didi to spell out the details to avoid unwanted chatter about the nuptials.

The actress tweeted: "I urge you - please do better research before printing articles!! @Bollyhungama @priyankachopra [sic]"

I urge you - please do better research before printing articles!! @Bollyhungama @priyankachopra https://t.co/69IFn58ypN — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 14, 2018

As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already registered for a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse. The couple was keen to do the paperwork before their December 2 nuptials in India. PeeCee and Nick's wedding festivities will start from November 30 at the Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur.

