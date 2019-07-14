Parineeti Chopra: If you give people an entertaining film they are happy to see it

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi which has been creating extreme buzz owing to its unusual content

Parineeti Chopra

Jabariya Jodi is one film which has been creating extreme buzz owing to its unusual content. The Prashant Singh directorial stars Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra as it’s leads and is all set to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience- a surprise wedding of the year which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis.

One very prevalent practice is ‘Pakadwa Shaadi translated as ‘Kidnapped Marriages’ wherein the groom is kidnapped and forced to marry at gunpoint in order to avoid dowry by the family of the bride. It continues to be a prevalent practice in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and the movie is based on it.

Speaking about playing such a homely character, actress Parineeti Chopra shares with us, "I didn't know about it. When Ekta Kapoor called me, I googled it and it sparks my interest. It happens but we have handled it in a lighter vein. If you give people an entertaining film they are happy to see it. I hope Jabariya Jodi is that film."

The actress further says, "Our writers Sanjeev K Jha and director Prashant Singh are from Bihar. We limited their Lingo we also had voice coaches to prep us. Soon we got so comfortable with the language even off camera we'd use it."

Adding to it, the film's latest song Zilla Hilela has become the talk of the town as the film-makers have given us a colourful visual treat with its vibrancy in the song and the song's marriage prep vibe has reached its epitome. Not just the pair, Siddharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam, but its also the baraatis who are grooving to the song's catchy beats with perfection. This song is surely going to bring life in weddings all across Uttar Pradesh.

The film is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Also, the film's concept is very unique and is based on real practice brought to screens for the first time ever and as it is inspired by real incidents, the makers had to be sure with a few facts.

Interestingly, both the writers of the film, Sanjeev K Jha and Prashant Singh belong to the same state so they took to fact and fictionalized the story, keeping it as real as possible.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

Also Read: Here's why Jabariya Jodi's Zilla Hilela song was launched at Navrang theatre

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates