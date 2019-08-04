Parineeti Chopra starts shooting for The Girl On The Train; shares it on Instagram

bollywood

The yet-untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and the director has also shared the names of the two new entries in the movie, The Girl On The Train remake, starring Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has started shooting for the Hindi remake of the American film The Girl On The Train. The yet-untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. In fact, the director also tweeted on Saturday night the two new entries in the movie, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari.

Parineeti took to her Instagram story, where she shared the film's clapboard. The actress shared it from Mitali Vakil and made her Instagram story. Take a look.

The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The Hollywood film was based on author Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name. Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink.

Sharing her experience with media, Parineeti Chopra said in an interview with IANS: "It is a privilege for me to play the character that she has essayed so brilliantly on screen. The restraint and range she showed as an actor while playing a girl who is troubled and battling herself in the film showed what a fantastic actor she is."

"When any actor does a remake of a loved film, there are expectations to match the original, if not better it. So, I realise that the audience will look at our film and draw comparisons to the original as well as compare my portrayal of the protagonist versus Emily's," Parineeti Chopra further added.

Parineeti Chopra also said: "Since the original film was so well-received by people, I'm hoping my film will also receive equal acclaim. I'm not thinking too much about the comparisons because I want to do my best to bring this character to life for the Indian audience."

For Parineeti, watching Emily's version of the story is a great reference point, and said: "I have always wanted to challenge myself and enjoy the process of acting. This role gives me an opportunity to do just that and showcase my versatility even more. I hope it will be interesting for people to see how Emily and I performed the same role with our individual uniqueness."

