Parineeti Chopra: The Girl On The Train made me realize who I am as an actor

Parineeti Chopra on Filmfare Lockdown Conversations interview shares some exciting tidbits about her personal as well as professional life. The actress has made some revelations about her as an artist, and also her upcoming movie plans. In this episode of the series by the popular magazine, let's take a look at Parineeti Chopra, spilling some beans on her future films including The Girl On The Train.

When quizzed on her process as an actor, Parineeti revealed, "You probably won't believe me. But I finally learnt who I am as an actress eight months ago while shooting for The Girl On The Train. What I used to do earlier was sign films without thinking and realizing where I want it to go. There was no planning as such, which I believe is a failure on my part. I wish I was better equipped to enter the industry. But I realised who I was as an actress while doing the first shot of The Girl On The Train. The day before that I was a different person."

She also talks about her equation with the director of the film, Ribhu Dasgupta, where he had a very no-nonsense attitude and inadvertently became a teacher to her. Explaining the mood on set she said, "I am an academic person. I am used to the teacher-student relationship. You give me instructions and I will do anything nicely. Ribhu became my teacher and mentor. Suddenly, I was only focused on the film and wouldn't waste a single minute. For two months I forgot my family, friends and barely called anyone. This film changed my DNA."

Speaking of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming project, the actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Dibakar Banerjee's film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was originally slated for 2018 and later pushed to 2019. The makers announced on March 3 that the film was ready for release. Now, however, the film has been further pushed.

The Girl On The Train remake is yet to be titled shares the story about a woman who witnesses a murder and embarks on a mission to solve the mystery behind what exactly happened. The Hollywood film was a very successful thriller, and the Bollywood version seems as exciting.

