Parineeti Chopra to star in Shotgun Shaadi?

Parineeti Chopra

Ekta Kapoor's next venture titled Shotgun Shaadi will hit floors soon. Sidharth Malhotra has been finalised as part of the cast. He is quite excited to be a part of the upcoming project and filming is expected to begin around June or July. This is because, the leading lady has not been locked in yet.

According to reports, the makers approached Shraddha Kapoor initially, who was keen to ink the deal as her last outing with Ekta Kapoor in Ek Villain was a box-office success, in which she co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra. But, sources say she is unable to commit any dates for Shotgun Shaadi since she is currently shooting for Stree and the filming for her other venture Saaho, opposite Prabhas is yet to be completed.

Shotgun Shaadi makers are now apparently trying to contact Parineeti Chopra since she would be a perfect fit for the part as per the script. They are keen to approach her with the film's script, after which the actress will take a call if she wants to do the film.

Sidharth Malhotra essays a Bihari in Shotgun Shaadi and has been instructed by Ekta Kapoor to get his mannerisms and accent right for the part. The film explores the topic of marriage by abduction. It will be interesting to see which actress is ultimately signed as the female lead. If Parineeti Chopra is finalised then this would be her second outing with Sidharth. They first shared the screen in the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee

