Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, other B-town celebs join justice for SSR campaign

Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra have joined the clamour for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "#CBIforSSR," with a folded hands emoji. The actor was, however, trolled by SSR fans, who consider him a "nepo kid."

They wondered why Dhawan "awoke so late" and whether it was "because his Coolie No 1 is lined up for release".

Chopra posted, "All that is needed is the truth. #JusticeforSSR." Gully Boy (2019) actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also asked for "#CBIInquiryforSushant."

Also Read: Ankita shares bank statements after reports claim Sushant paid her EMI

Gulshan Devaiah tweeted, "No hashtags, no finger-pointing, no conclusions. I really hope and pray that the matter around the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput comes to a decisive conclusion. How we feel is less important than true, unbiased justice. Justice for the sake of justice and nothing else." Rajput's ex-flame and Raabta (2017) co-star Kriti Sanon also joined the chorus and wrote, "His family, friends, fans and loved ones deserve closure."

"We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth," says the actress in a video published by her verified Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. His family has lodged an FIR charging his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law recalls how he broke news to actor's sister Shweta

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news