Parineeti Chopra's 'biggest announcements' left fans guessing

Parineeti Chopra

Shraddha Kapoor did it a few days ago and now Parineeti Chopra has done it as well - arousing the curiosity of fans by posting subtle messages on social media.

Pari shared the news that she was "sooo excited as one of her biggest announcements was coming up (sic)." It turned out to be a brand endorsement. Fans thought she had bagged a big ticket film and began speculating only to be let down. Time they saw through the marketing gimmicks of the actors. Parineeti Chopra shared a picture on Instagram which showed her svelte figure in a swimsuit of a leading sportswear company of which she has become the brand ambassador for.

