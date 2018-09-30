Parineeti Chopra's stylist talks about her Namaste England look

bollywood

In the film, Parineeti Chopra sports a lot of bright colours and fabrics that originate in Punjab, and are worn locally which is extremely relatable to the youth especially those who stay in Punjab

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s subdued, contemporary Punjabi girl act in Namaste England has worked well, as has her smart, sassy and ethnic chic look for the film. Both the trailer and poster feature Parineeti sporting Patiala Salwars, a typical Punjabi pant with colourful and smart kurtas.

Netizens approve as do style conscious youth! Parineeti’s look for the film has been designed by Sanjana Batra, who found the actor’s inputs on her character’s appearance very helpful. They have played around with authentic Punjabi silhouettes, colour to create a young, vibrant, ethnic chic look. Parineeti insisted on combining the Patiala salwar, a typical Punjabi pant that is both comfortable and very stylish, for her look.



Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

Now the look, which is easy to adapt by anyone, has become quite a talking point online. Batra said, "We stuck to bright happy colours in traditional silhouettes and diversified with fun boho jackets with an indie influence for her character as seen in Punjab . For the London bit we chose to transition the characters way of dressing - lot more muted in terms of colours, slightly older and more elegant but with western silhouettes"

In the film, Parineeti sports a lot of bright colours and fabrics that originate in Punjab, and are worn locally which is extremely relatable to the youth especially those who stay in Punjab and as it is authentic it is being appreciated.



Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti will make a paradigm shift with her character in Namaste England from her urbane roles. Her ethnic chic look along with her toned body has drawn interest in the film.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 'Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. ‘Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th October, 2018.

Also Read: On World Tourism Day, Here's A Look At Namaste England Which Is Shot In More Than 75 Locations

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates