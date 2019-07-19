Parineeti gives us a peek into Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration; see photos

bollywood

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, July 18. Cousin Parineeti Chopra joined the birthday girl in Miami to celebrate her birthday. Check out the photos!

Priyanka Chopra with Parineeti Chopra. Pic/instagram.com/parineetichopra

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to live it up! The Quantico actress is big on celebrations, be it her wedding or her birthday. Priyanka celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, July 18. Cousin Parineeti Chopra joined the birthday girl in Miami to celebrate her birthday.

The Jabariya Jodi actress shared a photo of herself with PeeCee and captioned it as: "In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister."

Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a sparkly red number for her birthday bash in Miami, Florida. Parineeti, on the other hand, looks chic in a peach and white outfit. Parineeti also shared a couple of Instagram posts; in one, Parineeti seems to be relaxing with a drink, while the other is a video from Priyanka's birthday party in a Miami club.

Looks like Parineeti, Priyanka and the rest of her gang had quite a good time partying in Miami!

PeeCee's husband, singer Nick Jonas, took to Instagram to wish the 'light of his world' a happy birthday. He shared photos of the actress on social media and captioned them: "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

The Barfi actor received birthday wishes from a string of celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Besides celebrities, Priyanka's family too shared heartfelt and sweet messages for her. Sister-in-law Sophie Turner shared a photo on Instagram.

Mother-in-law Denise Jonas also shared a sweet post for her 'DIL'.

Sister-in-law Danielle Jonas shared a photo on Instagram as well. She wrote, "happy birthday @priyankachopra! i hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you. love you!"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

