Paris blockbuster pits Djokovic against Nadal

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday. PIC/AFP and Rafael Nadal during his semi-final match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman on Friday

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet for the 56th time today in a Roland Garros final blockbuster with history on the line for both men. World No. 1 Djokovic is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title and a second French Open which would make him the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice. Defending champion Nadal, the World No. 2, can win a 13th Roland Garros and 20th major which would tie the all-time men's record held by Roger Federer. Victory on Sunday would also give the Spaniard a 100th match win in Paris against just two defeats in 15 years. The Serb has won 37 matches in 2020 with his one defeat self-inflicted via his infamous default at the US Open.

Djoko leads Nadal 29-26

Djokovic, 33, has a 29-26 edge over Nadal in their long-running rivalry. He has won 14 of their last 18 meetings and the last three at the Slams. However, the pair's most recent three matches on clay have all gone Nadal's way with Djokovic's last victory on the dirt coming in the Rome quarter-finals four years ago. At the French Open, Nadal has a 6-1 advantage, including wins in the 2012 and 2014 finals.

"This is the house of Rafa," said Djokovic, describing facing the Spaniard on clay as the sport's "biggest challenge".

'Not the biggest match'

However, he insists that he has played far more significant finals and pointed to his first win over Nadal at a Slam at Wimbledon in 2011. "I don't think this is the biggest match that I have ever played in my life," he said. "In terms of importance, probably the first Wimbledon final that I actually played against him," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever