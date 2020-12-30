Paris St Germain sack coach Tuchel; Pochettino likely replacement

PSG on Tuesday confirmed the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel, who had been at the club since July 2018, but did not name his successor.

"After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, PSG decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract," the French giants announced.

Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the ex-Tottenham coach and a former PSG player, is widely reported to be the favourite to take over. Tuchel, whose axing was widely reported but unconfirmed last week, managed PSG 127 times in all competitions, with 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats.

His trophy haul featured two French League titles (2019, 2020) as well as the French Cup and French League Cup in 2020. The German also led the Parisian club to their first ever Champions League final last August, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Despite appearing to be adept at man-managing PSG's squad of superstar players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Tuchel reportedly upset the Qatari-backed club after complaining about lack of recognition at leading PSG to the Champions League final.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever