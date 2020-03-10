Paritosh Tripathi: This Holi, it's celebrations with the family

Actor Paritosh Tripathi has shared his plans for this year's Holi and how he wishes to celebrate it. And there are a lot of other actors as well who have spilled the beans on the same! Let's talk about Tripathi first. He shared, "Holi is one of my most favourite festivals because we forget all our disputes and celebrate Holi together. This year I am celebrating with my mother, sister and her family so you can guess how interesting this Holi will be, it's a family get together in the capital of the country, Delhi. We celebrate Pre Holi and food in a tradition way. I have lots of fond memories for Holi and Delhi, as I have done my college from Delhi." (sic)

He added, "I am from Uttar Pradesh; I remember during my school days; we use to start celebrating Holi a week before the actual festival. My mother use to make delicious food and sweet. In the evening of Holi, we all use to get together and sing traditional Holi songs which is also called as Fagua geet I was the most active participant of that function. I believe in playing dry and Eco-friendly Holi. I would like to request all my fans and friends please play safe and dry Holi, save as much water as you can."

He continued, "And yes, please don't trouble the street dogs they get scared of the colours. Why I am saying this is, I have seen many people throwing colours at the street dogs and laughing making fun of them the dogs can really be scared, they can't express their pain and they also can suffer from skin problem, so please don't play Holi with street dogs."

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says, "I love the festival of Holi. I still remember during my childhood we used to plan for Holi at least a week in advance. With time the naughtiness of the youth is missing but even now I enjoy Holi with my entire family. This year I will celebrate Holi at Gokuldham society first and then with my family at home."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says, "Holi is a colourful festival and the day to forget all your misgivings about each other and embrace each other whole heartedly. I love getting splashed with colors on Holi but prefer keeping it dry and avoid wasting too much water. If you are traveling on Holi then ideally you should protect your face with cream and avoid colors with harmful chemicals. I wish everyone a very happy Holi."

Gurucharan Singh, who plays Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says, "I love the festival of Holi which brings out the child in everyone. It is such a colourful festival with lots of joy and festivities. Ever since I have been a part of TMKOC, I have never felt that I am away from my family especially during festivals. We enjoy Holi to the fullest with fellow actors and crew members. If a Punjabi song is played for Holi then we all break into an impromptu jig."

Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says, "Every year when we are informed about Holi being celebrated on the sets, we feel elated. We plan before hand what colors to put on the Director and the crew members. In my personal life too I play Holi with my close friends and I exhort my well wishers to play a dry Holi."

