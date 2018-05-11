Parmanu trailer: John Abraham's film will blow your mind

The trailer of John Abraham's film, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is out



A still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After the legal tiff between John Abraham and Prernaa Arora's Kriarj Entertainment over Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, the much-delayed film's trailer has finally been released. The makers of the film chose May 11 as the date to unveil the trailer, as this day marks 20 years of the completion of Parmanu testing been done.

Watch Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran trailer:

Before giving the audience an insight into the film's trailer, the makers played the National Anthem and then showcased the trailer. Talking about the film's release, John Abraham said, "Releasing a film is like conducting a nuclear test."

Apart from John, also present at the event was Diana Penty. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, has given a glimpse into the secret mission of the Indian government to test a nuclear bomb in 1998.

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

The film will release on May 25, 2018.

