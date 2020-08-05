Paroma Dasgupta to pay a tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, all set to release new song, Anandaloke

During the last four months since the lockdown has started due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of singers have shared their music videos on their YouTube channels to keep their fans entertained.

And the latest singer to have done that is Paroma Dasgupta. But her new song is a little more than just entertaining her fans during the pandemic, it has a very special reason. Her latest song, which has been titled, Anandaloke, is a tribute to the legendary Rabindranath Tagore.

She even shared about this on her Instagram account, have a look right here:

Anandaloke by Rabindranath Tagore is a prayer seeking the Almighty's gracious presence.When the world is battling with a pandemic, there is cross -border tension between countries, the fear of an impending global recession, there is discrimination in the world on the basis of race,skin, colour, religion , sexuality, this is a prayer to Almighty to heal the world and bring hope and peace to the Universe.

Dasgupta has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade. Right from Daddy Cool, she has been associated with films like Meri Nimmo, Sita, Department, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, OK Jaanu, and Gabbar Is Back.

That's not all, she has also been a very popular voice in the advertising world and lent her voice in ads like Docomo, Dettol, Vicco, We Chat, Kellogs, Hero Honda, Swatcch Bharat, Nestle, and Tanishq.

