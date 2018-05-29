Parth Samthaan: Television was not a long-term plan

Returning with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Parth Samthaan talks about aspirations of finding a foothold in Bollywood



Television's heartthrob is back to woo his fans in the third instalment of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. As the latest season kicks off on Voot with much promise, Parth Samthaan aka Manik talks about it all - from resolving his issues with co-star Niti Taylor to making inroads into Bollywood, and how his reticent nature goes against the grain of the entertainment industry.

How different is the latest season in terms of music?

This season is all about originals. We won't have filmi songs playing in the background. I learned singing after season 2. It took me over five hours to record the song.

Niti Taylor and you have had a rocky equation. How did you resolve it?

We had a discussion during this season. We decided to let bygones be bygones, and felt there was no point in being cold towards one another. It has not been awkward since then. After this, I can even make love to a wall.

You stayed away from the limelight for the past two years.

I went underground, keeping away from fans and media. I was busy working on my movies. The first one [Hamesha] is almost complete and will release this year. I play a brooding character in the love story – it's way more intense than my character in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. I am currently shooting my second film. Television was never my long-term plan.

Are you ready for the stiff competition in Bollywood?

I am not worried about it. The best part of starting something new is that you don't have to copy anyone. I will give my 100 per cent to my characters. There is the added pressure of shouldering the entire movie, of course.

You are reserved as a person. Has this cost you in any way?

It has; a lot of people — including my fans — tell me that I should be more active on social media. But I can't make random videos to appease people or increase my fan following.

You have a large female fan following. Did anyone ever cross the line?

I have seen girls crying and fainting after meeting me. During a promotional event at a metro station, I remember girls running behind the train to see me.

How do you handle trolls?

Fortunately, I don't have to face them. Truth be told, I have fans who have been kind enough to deal with them. I get to know much later that something nasty was said about me.

