Participate in story slam and revisit your most nightmarish ghost adventures

What do ghost stories do to you? Do they leave you scared, or incept your mind with fear that refuses to let go? In a first, Kommune — a collective of artists, producers, patrons, collaborators and art lovers — has organised a story slam that promises to leave you at the edge of your seat.

#ShiverSlam, to be held this evening, encourages those who enjoy a good horror story, to come forward and share their real-life encounters, which may not necessarily be creepy, but will make you believe in the paranormal, says Farishte Irani, a team member of Kommune. "When somebody presents a story honestly, even a sceptic is likely to believe it. That's what we hope to do through this slam," says Irani, adding, "Sometimes, the experience can be anticlimactic, but if it scared you, it's worth sharing."



Jay Alani

If you have a good, original story to share, you can send in your submissions to the Kommune team before the event. The submitted stories will make it to the Kommune Slam Jar and by random selection, tellers will be picked to perform. The winners will be selected by the audience. "This makes the process more democratized," adds Irani. To add to the chills, Kommune has also invited leading paranormal investigator Jay Alani to share stories from his spine-chilling investigations. "I have seen some of the raw, unedited footage recorded by Alani, and while, I am otherwise cynical about the idea of ghosts, it definitely left me terrified," says Irani. Alani will also be showcasing some of this footage at the event, providing a more scientific understanding of the supernatural. The slam will end with a Q&A with Alani, where the audience can ask pertinent questions related to the netherworld.

When: 7 PM

Where: Tangerine Arts Studio, Pali Danda Rd, Danda, Khar West

Entry: Rs 200

To book: insider.in

