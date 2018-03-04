Partly cloudy Sunday morning in Delhi

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius

Representational Picture

It was a partly cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the Met Office said.

"With no rainfall prediction, the sky will remain clear. However, strong thunderstorm is likely to occur in the afternoon or evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent while visibility stood at 2,500 metres.

The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video