Party time as Sanjay Dutt turns 60 this year!

Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata

It's little over a week away and the countdown has begun. Sanjay Dutt turns 60 on July 29. It is a milestone birthday and a celebration is on the cards. Last year, wife Maanayata threw a bash at their Pali Hill home for their near and dear ones.

But this time, it will be bigger considering it's a landmark year. Maanayata's big day is also coming up. She turns a year older on July 22. So it will be a week-long celebration at the Dutt household in Pali Hill.

Last year, when Sanjay Dutt turned 59, Maanayata Dutt showered praise on him for being a "darling husband" and a "comforting father".

"A darling husband, a comforting father and the reason behind our smiles. Thank you for everything that you do for us. So blessed to have you in my life. Happy birthday love. Mom and dad will always be proud of you," Maanayata tweeted along with a photograph in which she is seen with Sanjay and their two children -- son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

On the background wall are photographs of Sanjay's late parents and actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, who were a huge support system to him in his tumultuous life.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is eagerly waiting to start shooting for the much-awaited third installment of "Munna Bhai..." film series. "I pray to God it happens soon but this should be asked from Mr. Raju Hirani (Raj Kumar Hirani) director of "Munna Bhai..." series. I think he would be in a better position to answer this question. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting," said Dutt.

