Parul Chaudhary: Fully happy with 'half' win

A smiling Parul Chaudhary set a new course record among the Indians in the women's half marathon, clocking 1:15:37 over the 21-km distance.

"I was feeling very good. The weather and the route were better than last time," said the Meerut native, who is now looking for a strong showing at the Federation Cup in Patiala in April. "I'm attempting to qualify for the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," said Parul, adding that, "a 9:30 time is the qualifying criterion."

Second and third place among the women went to Aarti Patil and Monika Athare respectively, both from Eklavya Academy in Nashik. "I am back after a knee cartilage injury. My cartilage was worn out due to overload. I was mentally disturbed because many doctors advised me to give up running. I've been running since 2003 and done so many marathons. How could I give it up? When people tell you to stop, it is this [pointing to her heart] that makes you a winner," said an emotional Monica, who clocked 1:18:33.

Among the men, Tirtha Pun of the Indian army's Gorkha regiment, had a breezy half marathon win, clocking 1:05:39.

Tirtha said that he felt, "there was some humidity otherwise I would have shaved a minute of that timing. I will channel some of my prize money towards my diet, which comprises fruits, dry fruits and protein drinks."

